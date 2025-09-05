Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) versus IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Critical Review

Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) and IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Origin Energy and IREN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 IREN 0 3 8 0 2.73

Origin Energy presently has a consensus price target of $12.05, suggesting a potential upside of 50.91%. IREN has a consensus price target of $30.44, suggesting a potential upside of 16.51%. Given Origin Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Origin Energy is more favorable than IREN.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

41.1% of IREN shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of IREN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Origin Energy and IREN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Energy N/A N/A N/A IREN 33.03% 1.34% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Origin Energy and IREN”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.48 16.71 IREN $501.02 million 9.80 $86.94 million $0.59 44.29

IREN has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Energy. Origin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IREN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IREN beats Origin Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, and Integrated Gas segments. Its exploration and production portfolio includes the Bowen and Surat basins in Queensland; the Browse basin in Western Australia; and the Cooper-Eromanga basin in Queensland. The company also generates electricity from coal, wind, pumped hydro, and solar plants; sells electricity, natural gas, and LPG; and provides GreenPower products. In addition, it offers electric and gas hot water systems. Origin Energy Limited was incorporated in 1946 and is based in Barangaroo, Australia.

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

