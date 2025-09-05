Nutanix $NTNX Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,817,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,268,587 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Nutanix worth $126,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 78.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $152,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 209,070 shares in the company, valued at $15,205,661.10. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $144,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,892,075. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.07.

Nutanix Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 107.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.59. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $83.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.81.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.42%.The business had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

