Nucleo Capital LTDA. Sells 328,404 Shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation $SGML

Nucleo Capital LTDA. lowered its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,404 shares during the quarter. Sigma Lithium makes up about 25.8% of Nucleo Capital LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nucleo Capital LTDA. owned 1.01% of Sigma Lithium worth $11,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 95.6% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 5.3% during the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 4,963,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,615,000 after acquiring an additional 250,581 shares during the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 2.4% during the first quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP now owns 882,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 116.0% during the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 58,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 422,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.31 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.09. Sigma Lithium Corporation has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $15.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Sigma Lithium had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 35.69%.The company had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.44 million. Analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sigma Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SGML

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.