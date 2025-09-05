Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU is Nixon Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Nixon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,662,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461,005 shares during the quarter. NU accounts for 5.9% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NU by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 265,160,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,181,132 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NU by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,435,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,422,000 after buying an additional 10,785,851 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in NU by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 32,575,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,575,000 after buying an additional 11,465,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NU by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,869,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,385,000 after buying an additional 2,373,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ribbit Management Company LLC grew its stake in NU by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Ribbit Management Company LLC now owns 25,243,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,525,000 after buying an additional 4,575,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU Stock Performance

NYSE NU opened at $14.87 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Santander upgraded shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.96.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

