NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Sold by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,505 shares during the period. NRG Energy comprises about 2.6% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 468.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,247 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 772.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,378,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,235 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 169.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,829 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $93,075,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 289.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,023,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,672,000 after purchasing an additional 760,201 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $147.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $175.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Melius Research began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

