Nixon Capital LLC Purchases 12,409 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Nixon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries accounts for about 4.7% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nixon Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Chart Industries worth $13,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 19,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $199.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.37 and a 200-day moving average of $162.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

