Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $51.94 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,176 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $51,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. FBN Securities raised ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $898.50 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $938.99 and a 200-day moving average of $923.52.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total value of $1,299,612.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,037.85. The trade was a 76.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.