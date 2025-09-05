Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $31.50 Million Stock Position in KLA Corporation $KLAC

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $31,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of KLAC opened at $873.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $902.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $792.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $551.33 and a 52-week high of $959.26. The company has a market cap of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.01%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $9,868,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,805,950.24. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,605 shares of company stock valued at $29,348,291 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $590.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $770.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $890.59.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

