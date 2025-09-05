Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 5,047 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $25,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Welltower by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,562 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Welltower by 41.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,384 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,467,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,632,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,950,000 after acquiring an additional 712,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 14.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,956,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,820,000 after acquiring an additional 877,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Insider Activity

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $167.59 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $122.34 and a one year high of $171.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a PE ratio of 94.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 167.23%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.