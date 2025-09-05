Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 49,290 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,290 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $594.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $571.95 and a 200 day moving average of $557.49.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.54.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,481 shares of company stock valued at $32,616,595. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

