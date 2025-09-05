Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 5,650 Shares of Graco Inc. $GGG

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 128.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Graco by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Graco by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Graco stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average is $84.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.57 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Graco’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Graco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

