Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Increases Position in NiSource, Inc $NI

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 53.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 968,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,619,000 after purchasing an additional 275,949 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in NiSource by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 302,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 126,911 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 57,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.59. NiSource, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.