Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,357,000 after purchasing an additional 147,904 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $4,672,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,105,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $105.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $93.25. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $105.13. The firm has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

