Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,390 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM opened at $91.07 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 650.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.24.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,242.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,325.05. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,733,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,600. This represents a 32.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,584 shares of company stock worth $16,364,974. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

