Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,900 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for 1.3% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CBRE Group worth $26,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,913,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $214,283,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 20,889.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,090,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,633,000 after acquiring an additional 741,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,127,000 after acquiring an additional 738,704 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,340. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at $17,267,167.70. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,338,073 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE opened at $161.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $165.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%.The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

