Nightview Capital LLC Purchases 31,679 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Nightview Capital LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 146.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,679 shares during the period. Hyatt Hotels comprises approximately 4.2% of Nightview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nightview Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Hyatt Hotels worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $8,745,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 562,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after purchasing an additional 53,875 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $1,646,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on H shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.89.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.3%

H stock opened at $145.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $168.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.74 and a 200-day moving average of $132.35.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hotels Corp Hyatt acquired 996,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,453,924.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 117,077,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,545,453.50. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $132,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,084.60. This represents a 66.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,542 shares of company stock worth $1,457,606. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.