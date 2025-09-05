NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $7.24 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,484,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,559,001,000 after buying an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,385,000 after buying an additional 1,908,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,352,000 after buying an additional 154,682 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,770,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,979,000 after buying an additional 45,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 127.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $187.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.49 and a 200-day moving average of $177.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $198.33.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.45.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

