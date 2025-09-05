NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires 67,958 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 67,958 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $26,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,707,000 after acquiring an additional 885,857 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $623,104,000 after buying an additional 878,796 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,240,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 11,506.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 272,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,584,000 after purchasing an additional 269,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,641,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $214,552,000 after purchasing an additional 264,379 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,589.48. This trade represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Trading Up 1.8%

Allegion stock opened at $170.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $116.57 and a 52-week high of $172.95.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.