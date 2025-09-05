Newtyn Management LLC Makes New Investment in USA Rare Earth Inc. $USAR

Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 692,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000. USA Rare Earth comprises approximately 0.7% of Newtyn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 0.85% of USA Rare Earth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Rare Earth in the first quarter worth $145,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Blitzer sold 2,091,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $32,946,621.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

USA Rare Earth Stock Performance

USA Rare Earth stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.60. USA Rare Earth Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on USAR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of USA Rare Earth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

Featured Stories

