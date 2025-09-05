Newtyn Management LLC Buys 244,407 Shares of Indivior PLC $INDV

Newtyn Management LLC boosted its position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,650,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,407 shares during the quarter. Indivior makes up approximately 2.5% of Newtyn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings in Indivior were worth $15,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDV. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in Indivior in the first quarter worth $95,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INDV opened at $24.73 on Friday. Indivior PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.25. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 86.28% and a net margin of 6.65%.The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.43 million. Indivior has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INDV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Indivior from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Indivior presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

