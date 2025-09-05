NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 250,260 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,260 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $52,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 323,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 83,941 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 74,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 655,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after acquiring an additional 58,552 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.04.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

