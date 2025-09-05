NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 1,389 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $60,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34,655.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,901,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $661,771,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,480,000 after buying an additional 890,440 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,805,000 after buying an additional 601,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 811.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 637,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,806,000 after buying an additional 567,664 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $301.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.33. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.79 and a 12 month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

