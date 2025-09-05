NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $43.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,922 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $43,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 211.9% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,842 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,193,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,718 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 146.9% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,099,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,574,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,155.5% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,456,000 after purchasing an additional 984,491 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT opened at $43.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.66.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

