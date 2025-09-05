NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $67,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Baird R W raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.20.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $420.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $416.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $441.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

