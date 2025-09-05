NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,359 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $35,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average is $81.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.25.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

