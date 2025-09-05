New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Invests $7.34 Million in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 276,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Gen Digital by 8.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,836,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 140,197 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,305,000 after buying an additional 158,317 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at $1,850,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 19.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,529,000 after buying an additional 449,347 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gen Digital by 51.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 26,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

Shares of GEN stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Gen Digital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. Analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Gen Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

See Also

