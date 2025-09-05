New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF $EWS

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 3,088.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,693,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,452,439 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF accounts for 0.8% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC owned approximately 27.83% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $182,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 166.3% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 936.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $838.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.