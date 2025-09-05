New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Has $503.99 Million Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 9,699.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,143,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,090,811 shares during the period. MakeMyTrip makes up 2.3% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $503,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 40.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.4% during the first quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $100.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.38 and a beta of 0.87. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $81.84 and a one year high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average is $98.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMYT

About MakeMyTrip

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.