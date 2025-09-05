New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. $OGN

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 1,762.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,650 shares during the quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 870.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,010,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after buying an additional 906,675 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 74.3% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,850,000 after acquiring an additional 596,936 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 43.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 32,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 43,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 43,650 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 719,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 102,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 1.6%

OGN stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 163.88%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.