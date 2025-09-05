New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Has $17.12 Million Stake in HP Inc. $HPQ

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2,669.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,774 shares during the quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC owned approximately 0.07% of HP worth $17,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in HP by 141.4% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities began coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.96.

HP stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

