New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Grows Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. $MMS

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 6,719.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,499 shares during the quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $13,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 67.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 32.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maximus presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $88.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $93.94.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.77. Maximus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

