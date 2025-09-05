New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 5,822.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396,934 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up about 0.3% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $76,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 325.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hara Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $73.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average is $63.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $74.96.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.