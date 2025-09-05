New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Boosts Stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 4,653.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,233 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 20.09%.The firm had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Greg E. Jansen sold 30,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $997,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 96,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,207. This trade represents a 23.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 53,081 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $1,629,586.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,839,302.40. The trade was a 25.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,584 shares of company stock worth $6,760,254. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

