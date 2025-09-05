New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Acquires 238,964 Shares of Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its stake in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 3,742.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC owned 0.33% of Frontdoor worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,980,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,891,000 after buying an additional 68,733 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 33.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,752,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,760,000 after acquiring an additional 685,148 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,368,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,005,000 after purchasing an additional 331,066 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,017,000 after purchasing an additional 390,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Frontdoor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,019,000 after purchasing an additional 29,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontdoor

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $7,281,138.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,372.90. This trade represents a 78.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTDR

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of FTDR opened at $63.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Frontdoor Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $64.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average of $51.54.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 125.21% and a net margin of 13.07%.The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Frontdoor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.