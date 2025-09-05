Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd Invests $13.43 Million in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $13,432,000. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd owned about 0.07% of Southwest Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 13,310 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,161 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $31.12 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Southwest Airlines announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the airline to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

In related news, Director Sarah Feinberg purchased 1,500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,012.29. This trade represents a 11.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky purchased 3,345 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $100,450.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,029.32. This trade represents a 16.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

