National Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $413,000 Investment in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK

National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in GSK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,407 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in GSK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,659 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in GSK by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 22,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in GSK by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of GSK opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $44.19.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 10.81%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

