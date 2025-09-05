National Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $492,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,017,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,460,693,000 after purchasing an additional 374,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,866,000 after purchasing an additional 71,888,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,911,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,638,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,229,000 after buying an additional 599,149 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,367,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $87.23 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

