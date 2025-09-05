National Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 3,963 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

