MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 36,541 Shares of Reliance, Inc. $RS

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,541 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $103,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Reliance by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Reliance by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RS. Zacks Research cut shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.50.

RS opened at $294.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $347.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.29 and its 200 day moving average is $296.59.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%.The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

