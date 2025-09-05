MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 69,913 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $126,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 306.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $124.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $129.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.53.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $2,502,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 166,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,812,423.83. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,884 shares of company stock worth $32,363,889. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

