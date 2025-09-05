MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $198.92 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,634 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,732 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.12% of Adobe worth $198,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.52.

Adobe Trading Down 1.2%

ADBE stock opened at $344.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.