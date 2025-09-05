MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,971 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $184,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,506 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 379.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $412.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $455.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.60, a P/E/G ratio of 129.32 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $242.25 and a twelve month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.10.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,164 shares of company stock valued at $88,876,050. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

