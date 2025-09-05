Millennium Management LLC Purchases 960,158 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 314.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,265,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 960,158 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $212,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $233.08 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.22 and a 52-week high of $233.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.08 and its 200-day moving average is $185.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.46 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

