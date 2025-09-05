Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MASI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.60.

Get Masimo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Masimo

Masimo Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of MASI opened at $143.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Masimo has a twelve month low of $107.98 and a twelve month high of $194.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 24.85%.The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In other Masimo news, Director William R. Jellison bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.98 per share, with a total value of $437,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,244.20. The trade was a 167.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 176.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 128.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.