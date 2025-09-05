Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 148.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,443 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $118,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

NYSE KMB opened at $129.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.98. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

