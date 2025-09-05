Kensico Capital Management Corp Purchases 4,200 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises about 10.0% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $442,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $2,509,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $6,188,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.57.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,518.81 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,300.00 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,512.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1,737.33.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total transaction of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,492,399.16. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,031 shares of company stock valued at $31,273,950. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

