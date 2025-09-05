KDT Advisors LLC Sells 562 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

KDT Advisors LLC lessened its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. KDT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $49,966,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $8,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 504,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,616,000 after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,498,000 after acquiring an additional 633,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $155.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.97. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $159.26.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.33%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

