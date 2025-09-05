KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Takes Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 412,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,972,000. Upstart comprises approximately 2.4% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 23.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 385.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Upstart by 71.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Upstart to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.54.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $2,502,103.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,470.70. This trade represents a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $823,469.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 297,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,207,892.48. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,081 shares of company stock valued at $13,010,750. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $96.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -823.38 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Upstart had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $257.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Upstart has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

