KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Sells 28,777 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,777 shares during the quarter. Viking accounts for about 2.1% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned 0.10% of Viking worth $16,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Viking by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 240,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Viking by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 1,027,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,846,000 after purchasing an additional 124,486 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 114,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,339,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Viking by 503.9% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,000 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viking alerts:

Viking Stock Up 1.5%

Viking stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $64.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Viking had a negative return on equity of 374.71% and a net margin of 13.99%.The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VIK

Viking Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.