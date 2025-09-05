Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Takes $3.50 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for about 2.9% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna set a $165.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Shares of LYV opened at $162.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.42. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.57 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

